Schools reopening

Schools for class 9, 11 to reopen in Delhi from this date, check out

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has announced that schools in Delhi for classes 9 and 11 will reopen from February 5. The Deputy Chief Minister also added that colleges and diploma institutions in the national capital will also reopen from the same day. Issuing guidelines, the Delhi government said that the conditions would be similar to the ones announced when schools reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 18.

Giving further details, Sisodia said the students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. 

"Schools for classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions, will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols. Students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of their parents," Sisodia said.

The development comes as the schools were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the Delhi government allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of board exams.

Giving further information, Sisodia said that the records of children coming to school will be maintained and the same should not be used for attendance purposes as sending a child to school is completely optional for parents.

