School reopening

Schools for classes 9 and 11 students to reopen in this state from February 5

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Schools for classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions, will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols. The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents." 

Schools for classes 9 and 11 students to reopen in this state from February 5
Representational Image: PTI

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday (January 29) that all schools for classes 9 and 11 students as well as degree diploma institutions in the national capital will reopen from February 5. 

Manish Sisodia further said, "Schools for classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions, will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols. The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents." 

According to Sisodia, the conditions would be similar to the ones announced when schools reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 18, adding that students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Deputy CM said that the records of children coming to school will be maintained and the same should not be used for attendance purposes as sending a child to school is completely optional for parents.

Earlier, the Delhi government had allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of board exams.

Notably, the schools in Delhi were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

