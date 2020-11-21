हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Schools in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city to remain closed till this date




File Photo (IANS)

Aurangabad: Schools in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city will remain closed till January 3, while those in rural areas of the district will reopen on November 23, a senior official said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference here, district collector Sunil Chavan said schools in Aurangabad city will be open only for teachers.

"Over 800 schools and junior colleges in rural parts of the district will reopen from November 23, as there are problems in conducting online classes in these areas and the spread of coronavirus is also less in these parts," the collector said.

More than 11,000 teachers and non-teaching staff have undergone COVID-19 tests in the district and the majority of them who tested positive for the infection were from the city limits, the official said.

Municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pande said schools in Aurangabad city will remain closed for students till January 3, while teachers will have access to the premises.

Meanwhile, schools and junior colleges will reopen in Osmanabad from November 23, district collector Kaustubh Divegaonkar stated in a release.

However, residential schools will remain closed in the district, he said, adding that if such institutions wish to operate, they will have to keep their hostels shut. 

