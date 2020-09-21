Schools reopen partially in Haryana after six months amid COVID-19 guidelines

New Delhi: In compliance with the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), schools in Haryana partially reopened on Monday (September 21) to enable students studying in Classes 9 to 12 to visit their institutions on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.

Recently, the Haryana government had allowed students of class 9 to 12 to visit their schools in areas outside COVID containment zones only, on a voluntary basis for academic guidance.

The students carried written permission that had the consent of their parents or guardians allowing them to visit schools for guidance from teachers. Authorities had asked schools to follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently.

Live TV

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown imposed earlier and due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, schools have remained shut for the past six months, though online teaching is being imparted by schools.

Though the overall number of students who turned up in schools on the first day was less, the number was reportedly more in government schools while only a few turned up in private schools.

While students at many places said they were happy to be back in school, even if regular classes had not resumed yet, there were some parents who were apprehensive as coronavirus cases had surged in the state and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, teachers were instructed not to share books, dusters, chalks with either students or other teachers. Some schools had installed foot pedals to control water taps.

Only one student at a time was allowed to go to the toilet, which was regularly cleaned. It has also been made mandatory for teachers to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones and all were required to take a COVID-19 test before September 21.