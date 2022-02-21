Schools should follow dress code but HC will have the last word: Amit Shah on Hijab row

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday (February 21) expressed his views on the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka and said that a uniform dress code should be followed in schools.

However, the BJP leader added that the court’s decision on the matter will be the last word and accepted by the country.

Giving his opinion on the hijab demands, Shah said ultimately it has to be decided whether the country will function on the basis of the Constitution or whims.

“It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school's dress code. And the issue is now in court, and the court is conducting its hearings on the matter. Whatever it decides should be followed by all,” Shah said in an interview with Network18.

Asked about the involvement of the Campus Front of India on the issue, the minister said, "These people may have their active involvement, but I'll just say that their intentions will not come to fruition."

"The people of India will accept the court's judgement once it comes."

The hijab issue in Karnataka had triggered a major controversy across the nation. The matter had its echo in the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh too.

The leader also spoke on the issue of implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying that there was no question of going back on it.

He, however, said the decision is linked to the Covid situation.

“As long as we are not free from COVID-19, this can't be a priority. We have seen three waves. Thankfully, things are getting better, the third wave is receding. The decision is linked to the Covid situation. But there is no question of going back on it. The question does not arise,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

