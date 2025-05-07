Schools Shut in Rajasthan And 5 Border Districts Amid Possible Escalation Of Situation With Pakistan

Schools Closed in Rajasthan: All government and private schools in Rajasthan’s four border districts — Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer — have been shut as a precaution following Indian strikes in Pakistan, officials said. The region, which lies along the India-Pakistan border, is currently on high alert.

According to District Education Officer Dr. Ramgopal Sharma, all schools in Bikaner will remain closed today, and home exams scheduled for the day have been postponed. The education department has issued notices to inform students and parents about the decision. A government-directed mock drill is also set to take place as part of emergency preparedness efforts.

“Schools have been shut, and all arrangements for the mock drill are in place,” the official confirmed. Rajasthan, a key strategic state, shares nearly 1,070 km of its border with Pakistan.

Schools closed in J&K

All schools, colleges, and educational institutions have been shut today in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch. In Pathankot, schools will stay closed for 72 hours. In Kupwara district, over a dozen houses were damaged in the Triboni, Batapora, and Tangdhar areas