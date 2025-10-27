Schools To Remain Closed In Bihar Tomorrow? Check Full List Of States Announcing Closures Amid Festivities And Weather Alerts
Several states, including Bihar, have announced school closures due to Chhath Puja celebrations and adverse weather conditions like heavy rainfall and cyclone alerts. Check the complete list of states where schools will remain shut and updates on reopening schedules.
- Several states across India have announced school closures due to Chhath Puja celebrations and adverse weather conditions.
- As India celebrates its vibrant festivals and faces changing weather conditions, school closures are being implemented across several states.
- Whether due to Chhath Puja festivities or cyclone and rain alerts, authorities are taking proactive measures to prevent disruptions.
Trending Photos
Several states across India have announced school closures due to Chhath Puja celebrations and adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and cyclone alerts.
Here’s a detailed state-wise update on school holidays for October 28, 2025.
Bihar
All schools in Bihar will remain closed till October 29 in observance of Chhath Puja. Educational institutions in the state were already closed from October 18 to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja, and they will reopen after the festival concludes.
Andhra Pradesh
Schools across multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed due to Cyclone Montha and heavy rainfall warnings. Holidays have been declared from October 27 to 29 in the following districts:
East Godavari
Annamayya
Kadapa
NTR
Bapatla
Krishna
Guntur
In addition, Kakinada schools will remain shut from October 27 to 31 due to continuous rainfall. Authorities have also extended holidays in other rain-affected areas such as Bapatla, YSR Kadapa, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts.
Odisha
The Gajapati district administration has declared school holidays till October 30 owing to the Cyclone Montha alert. All schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges will remain closed in the district.
Eight southern districts have been designated as Red Zones, including:
Malkangiri
Koraput
Rayagada
Ganjam
Gajapati
Kandhamal
Kalahandi
Nabarangpur
Authorities across all 30 districts of Odisha have been asked to stay on high alert in case the cyclone’s path changes.
Jharkhand
In Jharkhand, schools are expected to remain closed on October 28 for Chhath Puja. While an official circular is awaited, most schools are likely to observe a holiday. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official school announcements and WhatsApp groups.
West Bengal
Schools in West Bengal are closed on October 27 and 28 for Chhath Puja. Additionally, the state will observe a holiday on October 31 for Jagadhatri Puja, another major festival celebrated with enthusiasm across the region.
Delhi
The Delhi government has declared Monday, October 27, 2025, as a public holiday for Chhath Puja. However, no official holiday has been announced for October 28.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement to honor the cultural and spiritual importance of the festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Parents and students are advised to follow school updates for reopening schedules.
Tamil Nadu
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for several districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet due to heavy rainfall. However, as of now, the Tamil Nadu government has not declared an official school holiday for October 28. District authorities are monitoring the weather, and holidays may be announced if conditions worsen. Parents are advised to stay tuned to official school notifications.
As India celebrates its vibrant festivals and faces changing weather conditions, school closures are being implemented across several states to ensure the safety and well-being of students. Whether due to Chhath Puja festivities or cyclone and rain alerts, authorities are taking proactive measures to prevent disruptions. Students and parents are advised to stay updated through official school notifications and district announcements for the latest information on reopening schedules.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv