India has added a new satellite to its Earth observation programme after ISRO successfully launched 2,367-kg EOS-05 imaging satellite on Friday from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
The satellite was carried by GSLV-F17, the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. The rocket placed EOS-05 into a sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit, or sub-GTO, from where the satellite is expected to reach its operational orbit.
ISRO Chief V Narayanan confirmed that the satellite had been placed precisely into its intended orbit and said its health was normal after the launch.
“I am very happy to announce that the GSLV-F17 vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite 05, the geo-imaging satellite, in the intended and required orbit,” Narayanan said right after the mission success was announced at the space centre.
EOS-05 is being described as a major addition to India’s Earth observation capability. Unlike satellites in lower orbits that pass over different parts of Earth, a satellite operating from a geosynchronous orbit can repeatedly observe a large region.
This makes EOS-05 useful for applications that need regular information over broad areas. These include weather monitoring, agriculture and other Earth observation needs.
The satellite is also designed to collect images in visible, infrared, multi-spectral and hyperspectral bands. This gives scientists and agencies different types of information about the Earth’s surface and atmosphere.
The phrase '24/7 watch' is best understood as a description of the satellite’s ability to support repeated, wide-area monitoring from geosynchronous orbit. It does not mean that every part of India will be continuously imaged every second.
While the EOS-05 satellite gets all the spotlight, the real hero behind the launch is the powerful GSLV-F17 rocket—nicknamed the 'Smart Boy' of ISRO.
Think of this rocket as a heavy-duty delivery truck built specifically to carry giant payloads deep into space. To protect the sensitive 2,367 kg satellite from burning up as it blasted through Earth's atmosphere, engineers fitted the rocket with a tough, 4-metre-wide protective shield.
This win proves once again that ISRO's GSLV rocket programme is one of India's most reliable workhorses, following its last big success in July 2025 when it launched the joint NASA-ISRO satellite (NISAR).
The ISRO chief said, "Today, we have injected the heaviest satellite, 2367 kgs, using this launch vehicle. The health of the satellite is perfectly alright."
Narayanan credited the successful mission to the combined efforts of ISRO teams, industrial partners and the academic community.
“This success is the culmination of the hard work of the entire ISRO team along with our industrial partners and academia. On this occasion, I congratulate each and every one of you. This is a great achievement in our country’s space programme,” he said.
The ISRO chief later said the space agency is targeting another six launches in the current financial year.
The successful launch gives India another tool for observing large areas of the Earth from geosynchronous orbit. Its repeated imaging capability can support the collection of information for weather, agriculture and other Earth observation applications.
More importantly, the mission demonstrates that India’s GSLV platform can continue to support heavier spacecraft headed towards geosynchronous orbits.
With EOS-05 now successfully injected into its intended orbit, attention will turn to its operational phase and the data it can provide. For ISRO, the mission is another step in building a stronger and more capable Earth observation programme.
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