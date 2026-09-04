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A giant leap in space: ISRO restores glory with successful EOS-05 satellite launch; Here's how it empowers India

ISRO successfully launches the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite on a GSLV-F17 rocket from Sriharikota. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 06:58 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 07:34 AM IST
A giant leap in space: ISRO restores glory with successful EOS-05 satellite launch; Here's how it empowers India
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

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