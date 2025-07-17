SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Likely To Visit China After Five Years

The relations between India and China are gradually returning towards normalcy as the leaders of both nations continue to engage on critical issues. Now, there’s growing speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit China next month or in early September for attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which will be held in Tianjin. PM Modi may visit China from August 31 to September 1. If it happens, it would be Modi’s first visit to China since 2019—and a possible sign that India and China are trying to revive their ties.

So far, the Indian government hasn’t officially confirmed Modi’s attendance. But behind-the-scenes diplomacy strongly suggests that preparations are already in motion and speculations are underway.

Earlier this week, Dr Jaishankar went to Singapore and China. During his visit to Beijing, he met Chinese President Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two sides discussed regional cooperation and recent developments in India-China relations. This high-level meeting is being seen as a signal that Prime Minister Modi’s visit could be next.

According to reports by The Economic Times and Mint, Modi is likely to travel to both Japan and China at the end of August, with the SCO Summit in China being the main reason for the visit.

Jaishankar's visit was part of a foreign ministers’ meeting for SCO, but its timing is hard to ignore. When senior Indian officials meet top Chinese leaders just weeks before a big summit — and in China — it usually means something’s being planned. Both sides talked about improving relations, staying engaged, and finding common ground.

However, on the part of the upcoming SCO meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that participation details will be confirmed 'at an appropriate time'.

A possible meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is especially anticipated during the summit, the reports suggested. PM Modi and President Xi met last during the BRICS summit in Russia in October 2024.