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J&K: Police fire shots after Scorpio SUV jumps Ramban checkpoint; abandoned vehicle seized

Security forces launched a massive joint search operation along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) after a Scorpio SUV sped through a police checkpoint at Chanderkote early Friday morning.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
J&K: Police fire shots after Scorpio SUV jumps Ramban checkpoint; abandoned vehicle seized
Image Credit: Police fire shots after Scorpio SUV jumps Ramban checkpoint.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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