/J&K: Police fire shots after Scorpio SUV jumps Ramban checkpoint; abandoned vehicle seized

A Scorpio SUV that allegedly breached the police checkpoint on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district at around 3am in the morning which led police to fire 3 shots on vehicle when it flees. Soon a massive search operation was launched, and the vehicle was later traced and seized, while its occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled, triggering a massive joint search operation by security forces on NH44.
According to officials, the incident took place early Friday morning at the Chanderkot Naka point near JP Gate when the Scorpio was travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu.
Officials said police personnel signaled the vehicle to stop multiple times for checking, but the driver allegedly ignored the directions and continued driving. In response, police fired three rounds as a precautionary measure to intercept the vehicle.
Despite the firing, the Scorpio sped towards the Nashri area. Security agencies later traced the vehicle and seized it; however, its occupants had already escaped before the forces reached the spot.
Following the incident, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Army launched a joint search operation in the surrounding areas of Jammu Kashmir national highway to trace the fleeing suspects.
Officials said the search operation is continuing, while an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the identity of the occupants, the motive behind evading the checkpoint, and all circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.
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