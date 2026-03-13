Scorpio driver runs over wedding procession in Balaghat, MP; Several Injured

A wedding celebration turned chaotic in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district after a Scorpio vehicle lost control and ran into members of a wedding procession. The incident took place in Devalgaon village under the Lanji police station limits, leaving several people injured, including the bride.

According to local sources, the wedding of Sanjay Pardhi, a resident of Devalgaon village, had taken place in Miriya village. After completing all the wedding rituals, the groom returned to his village with the bride and the wedding procession. When the procession reached Devalgaon, family members and guests were celebrating by dancing and singing in front of the newlywed couple. The bride and groom were being taken to the house on foot while relatives and friends continued the celebrations.

During this time, a Scorpio vehicle that was part of the procession suddenly went out of control. The vehicle, reportedly driven by Shankar Meshram, rammed into several people standing in front of it. The SUV ran over a group of people before moving ahead, creating panic and chaos at the spot.

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Several people injured

Fortunately, no deaths were reported in the incident. However, the bride and several other people were seriously injured. Reports suggest that nearly a dozen people were hit by the vehicle during the accident.

All the injured were immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital in Lanji for treatment.

After the accident, angry members of the wedding party caught the driver and beat him up before handing him over to the police. The crowd also damaged the Scorpio vehicle in anger.

According to sources, the driver and some members of the procession were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, which may have contributed to the accident. The incident also affected the planned ceremony at the groom’s house in Devalgaon village, which turned chaotic after the accident. Police have started investigating the matter.