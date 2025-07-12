‘Screening Doesn’t Stop’: US Embassy In India Warns Of Visa Revocation And Deportation

The United States Embassy in India has issued a firm and unequivocal advisory, making it clear that visa screening does not end with issuance. The Embassy declared that the US government conducts relentless and continuous monitoring of all visa holders to ensure absolute adherence to American laws and immigration regulations. Any violation will be met with swift and uncompromising action.

The US Embassy also warned that if the visa holders do not abide by the country's laws, their visa could be revoked, and they could face deportation.

“U.S. visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules - and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don't,” the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

US' Crackdown On Immigration

The advisory by the US Embassy comes at a time during America's crackdown and efforts to ensure compliance with its immigration laws, and on the heels of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles (LA).

Meanwhile, as part of broader efforts to tighten screening, a related announcement was made earlier as well. The US has announced that, effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are required to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to 'public' to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India had shared the announcement stating, "Every visa adjudication is a national security decision. Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their personal social media accounts to 'public' to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States."

As per ANI, it also reiterated that since 2019, the US has required visa applicants to provide social media identifiers on immigrant and non-immigrant visa application forms.

US' Travel Ban

The US government has also issued a new 2025 travel ban, barring nationals from 12 countries entirely and partially limiting visa access from seven others. The move prioritises national security and focuses on countries deemed high-risk for security loopholes and terrorism concerns.

Indians In US

The US also clarified that India is not on the list of travel ban nations and that America is continuing to process applications for Indian nationals across all categories, including B1/B2 tourist visas, H1B work permits, and F1 student visas.

Visa applicants from India still reportedly face long delays due to high demand and administrative backlog. Most US consulates in India are booking interview slots up to 10-12 months in advance.

(with ANI inputs)