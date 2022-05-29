While the number of corona cases is still increasing in multiple states of the country, a new outbreak of infection has been reported from Coochbehar district in West Bengal. News of Scrub Typhus. So far 80 cases have come to light since January. But what is this disease.

Scrub Typhus: The Disease

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Scrub Typhus or Bush Typhus is caused by a bacteria called Orientia susugamushi. The disease spreads to humans from the bite of an infected mite-like insect. Most cases of Scrub Typhus are observed in rural areas of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, China, Japan, India and northern Australia. In areas where Scrub Typhus has been found, there is a possibility of getting infected even if someone is there or goes over it.

Scrub Typhus: The Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of the disease appear within 10 days of being bitten or infected by the insect. Some of the symptoms on behalf of the CDC are given below:

1. A black spot at the site of the bite.

2. Fever and pain in the veins of the veins.

3. Mental changes like coma

4. The size of the limph node increase.

5. In case of seriously ill, there may be organ failure and bleeding, which, if left untreated, can lead to death.

Scrub Typhus: The Diagnosis

The symptoms of Scrub Typhus are similar to those of many other diseases and can be difficult to distinguish. If you have such symptoms, consult a doctor and tell the doctor if you go to a place where there is an outbreak of this disease. A blood test is usually done. There are other tests according to the symptoms, such as skin biopsy, western blot, immuno fluorescence, etc.

Scrub Typhus: The Treatment

The CDC recommends the treatment of this disease:

Scrub Typhus should be treated with doxycycline antibiotics. Doxycycline can be given to people of any age. The sooner antibiotics are given after the symptoms appear, the better the results will be obtained. Those who are treated with the application of doxycycline quickly recover quickly. So if the above symptoms occur, contact the doctor immediately.

Scrub Typhus: The Prevention

It is always better to prevent disease than to cure it by attacking the resistance. Since it doesn't have a vaccine yet, here are a few tips for prevention.

1. It is necessary to stop going to places where there is a possibility of contracting the disease. If you go to a country that has an outbreak of scrub typhus, avoid places with thick vegetation as there may be this mite here.

2. Keep the pesticide with you, use according to the instructions stated on its label.

Scrub Typhus: The CDC offers further advice

1. Use permethrin in clothes and equipment or buy things that are offered permethrin. Permethrin kills mites and can also be used in shoes, clothes and camping equipment. The clothes given permethrin protect you even after many times. In the product information, see how long this protection will last.

2. Follow the instructions when applying yourself. Do not use products containing permethrin directly on the skin. Must be used in clothes.

So, it is not seen much in certain areas of the country, but one should be careful if you go to a place where there is Scrub Typhus. And since there is no vaccine, it is very necessary to see a doctor as soon as proper protective measures and symptoms appear.