Scrubbing Away the Gun: Why Kashmir’s Youth Are Removing AK-47 Tattoo

While youngsters across the world are following the trend of getting tattoos on their bodies, in the Kashmir Valley, the opposite is happening. Basit Bashir, a tattoo removal artist in Srinagar, has removed over a hundred thousand tattoos from both boys and girls. Interestingly, most of the tattoos he has removed were of AK-47 rifles.

Tattoo removal clinics in Srinagar has become a hub for youngsters these days. Hundreds of young people flock to the clinic every day to get their tattoos removed. The tattoo removal artist says that most of these youngsters either fear wearing rifle tattoos or do not want to hurt religious sentiments.

In the Kashmir Valley, people with tattoos of arms and ammunition often come under the radar of security forces, which is one of the main reasons for getting these tattoos removed. Meanwhile, the artist also states that failed romantic relationships, as well as religious beliefs, play a major role in the increasing number of tattoo removals.

Basit Bashir, the tattoo removal artist, said, “Tattoo removal has become a trend in the Kashmir Valley. Everyone who comes to me for tattoo removal regrets getting them in the first place. I have removed over one lakh tattoos and still receive a huge number of clients every day. Judging by the rush at my clinic, I believe around 75 percent of the youth here have tattoos. The most common tattoos are names, flowers, and AK-47s. Some people have AK-47 tattoos on their necks, arms, or chests. Tattoos are considered haram in our religion. It is not allowed to make tattoos on our bodies, and many people regret getting them after realizing this.”

In Kashmir, getting a tattoo is considered taboo, which is one of the reasons why none of the people coming for tattoo removal want to speak on camera. Mudasir, who got a tattoo last year, realized after a year that it is against his religion to keep it.

Mudasir Ahmad, who had his tattoo removed, said, “I got a tattoo a year ago, and now I have decided to remove it. It’s not allowed in Islam, and that’s why I came here to get it removed.”

Islamic scholars and imams have categorically stated that tattooing is prohibited in Islam. These scholars frequently give sermons in mosques, advising against getting tattoos.

Altaf Hussain, an imam, said, “Islam is a pious religion, and anything that takes you away from it, such as getting tattoos, is discouraged. This trend is not only against religion but also leads to various health issues. People with tattoos cannot pray in mosques. Parents, in particular, should keep their children away from this practice. All Muslims should stay away from such things.”

While tattoo artists are running a successful business in the Valley, it is the tattoo removal artists who are getting more clients these days.