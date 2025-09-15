New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Monday, put on hold a specific provision of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which mandates that a person must be a practising Muslim for at least five years in order to create a Waqf. The bench stated that the provision will remain suspended until clear rules are formulated to determine how one qualifies as a "practitioner of Islam."

According to ANI, however, the court refused to stay the entire Act, choosing instead to provide limited relief, noting that certain sections require protection but not outright suspension at this stage.

Supreme Court puts on hold the provision in the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for 5 years to create a Waqf. Supreme Court says the provision will be stayed till rules are framed on determining whether a person is a practitioner of Islam.… pic.twitter.com/fxoKeiKjFk — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

