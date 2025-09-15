Advertisement
WAQF AMENDMENT ACT 2025

SC's BIG Decision On Waqf Amendment Act: Refuses To Stay Entire Act, Puts Pause On Key Provisions

The court refused to stay the entire Act, choosing instead to provide limited relief, noting that certain sections require protection but not outright suspension at this stage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
SC's BIG Decision On Waqf Amendment Act: Refuses To Stay Entire Act, Puts Pause On Key ProvisionsFile Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Monday, put on hold a specific provision of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which mandates that a person must be a practising Muslim for at least five years in order to create a Waqf. The bench stated that the provision will remain suspended until clear rules are formulated to determine how one qualifies as a "practitioner of Islam."

According to ANI, however, the court refused to stay the entire Act, choosing instead to provide limited relief, noting that certain sections require protection but not outright suspension at this stage.

Further details will follow.

