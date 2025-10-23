‘SDM Hun Main’: Rajasthan Officer Caught Slapping Petrol Pump Staff, Wife Yells At Them In Viral Video

A heated altercation erupted between a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and petrol pump staff in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Tuesday, October 21. The incident, which occurred around 3:44 PM at the Jaswantpura CNG station on the Ajmer-Bhilwara Highway, was caught on CCTV cameras, complete with audio of the confrontation.

In the viral footage, Pratapgarh SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma is seen stepping out of his vehicle while a pump attendant was about to fill the tank of a white car that had just arrived. Sharma can be heard shouting, “SDM hun main yahan ka” (“I am the SDM here”) before slapping the worker. According to reports, the argument began after the employee chose to serve another car before attending to the officer’s vehicle, leading to the shocking outburst.

The SDM Allegedly Verbally Abused The Petrol Pump Staff

Moments later, another employee stepped forward and questioned the officer about why he had pushed his colleague. In response, the SDM allegedly slapped him too. The situation quickly escalated as one of the staff members raised his hand in defense, while another tried to calm things down. Soon after, the SDM’s wife entered the scene, shouting at the workers as the official continued to argue and issue warnings, saying, “How dare you touch an SDM?” The CCTV footage further showed the officer following one of the employees as the heated exchange carried on.

SDM साहब “बड़ी कुर्सी” के रौब में एक मेहनतकश कर्मचारी को थप्पड़ मार रहे हैं — मानो अफ़सर होना उन्हें किसी पर हाथ उठाने का अधिकार दे देता हो!



अरे साहब, यही रौब आप उन अपराधियों पर दिखाइए, जो रोज़ कानून की धज्जियाँ उड़ा रहे हैं, न कि उस आम आदमी पर जो ईमानदारी से मेहनत कर रहा है।… pic.twitter.com/AEAs17CWIx Nirmal Choudhary (@NirmlChoudhary) October 22, 2025



SDM Alleges Misbehavior By Petrol Pump Staff

Following the incident, SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma lodged a complaint at Raila police station, claiming that the petrol pump employees had misbehaved with his wife. Sharma said he had stopped at the Jaswantpura CNG pump while returning home to Bhilwara for Diwali. According to his statement, the confrontation began when his wife allegedly shouted at the workers. He further claimed that the employees abused him and even raised their hands during the altercation. However, CCTV footage of the incident does not appear to show any evidence supporting his allegations.

Petrol Pump Employees Taken Into Custody

Raila Police Station SHO Bachhraj Choudhary confirmed that three petrol pump workers- Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma have been arrested in connection with the incident. The investigation is currently ongoing.