NewsIndiaSea-Denial to offensive deterrence, Indian Navys Project 77 signals strategic pivot toward hypersonic deep-strike submarines
INDIAN NAVY

Sea-Denial to offensive deterrence, Indian Navy's Project 77 signals strategic pivot toward hypersonic deep-strike submarines

Indian Navy is now looking beyond traditional sea-denial roles and the indigenous SSNs are being designed with a credible long-range land-attack capability, including plans to integrate hypersonic submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCMs) with ranges estimated between 1,500 and 2,500 km.

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sea-Denial to offensive deterrence, Indian Navy's Project 77 signals strategic pivot toward hypersonic deep-strike submarinesAI Image: ChatGPT

The Indian Ocean is dominated by the Indian Navy but China has been increasing its footprint and a hostile Pakistan is always a reason for the Navy to be prepared and be attack-ready. Indian Navy is now making a doctrine shift in undersea warfare by giving more lethality to its next-generation nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) programme—Project-77. Indian Navy is now looking beyond traditional sea-denial roles and the indigenous SSNs are being designed with a credible long-range land-attack capability, including plans to integrate hypersonic submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCMs) with ranges estimated between 1,500 and 2,500 km.

For those uninitiated, the SSN refers to Submersible Ship Nuclear and is a nuclear-powered attack submarine. On the other hand, SSBNs are ballistic missile submarines designed for nuclear deterrence. Compared to SSBNs, the SSNs are fast, stealthy, and primarily used for anti-submarine warfare, surveillance, and attacking surface ships. The move reflects India’s evolving maritime strategy, especially in response to expanding regional challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

ITCM and BrahMos-ER

Indigenous cruise missiles are all set to make their debut on Project-77. The indigenous ITCM (Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile)—a land-attack cruise missile derived from the Nirbhay programme—will be deployed aboard as a baseline strike option.

They are also expected to integrate the extended-range variant of the BrahMos-ER. This will offer the Indian Navy enhanced reach compared to the original system. These missiles will not only provide a flexible conventional strike capability but will also give an edge against maritime and coastal targets.

Why Greater Range Matters

India’s western front with Pakistan presents a relatively compressed geography. In contrast, the maritime and continental depth associated with China presents a different operational challenge. Key infrastructure, logistics hubs, and military facilities lie far inland from coastal areas.

To address this gap, India is reportedly planning to integrate hypersonic submarine-launched cruise missiles with its submarine fleet. The hypersonic submarine-launched cruise missiles is capable of striking high-value inland targets from stand-off distances—without requiring submarines to approach hostile coastlines.

Such reach could theoretically allow launches from strategic sea lanes, including areas around the Malacca Strait axis, while still holding distant targets at risk. This significantly enhances operational flexibility and reduces exposure to anti-submarine warfare (ASW) networks.

The Hypersonic Edge

The integration of hypersonic SLCMs—capable of speeds above Mach 5 and designed for low-altitude manoeuvring—would dramatically complicate interception efforts. Compared to subsonic cruise missiles, hypersonic systems reduce reaction time and improve penetration probability against advanced air-defence systems.

For SSNs, this capability brings multiple advantages:

* Enhanced survivability: Longer stand-off ranges reduce the need to enter heavily monitored littoral zones.

* Credible second-strike posture: Although SSBNs remain central to India’s nuclear deterrent, conventionally armed hypersonic SLCMs aboard SSNs add depth to retaliatory options.

* Power projection: The submarines evolve from primarily sea-denial assets into long-range offensive deterrent platforms.

This doctrinal shift mirrors global trends, where undersea platforms are increasingly seen as survivable launch nodes for precision deep-strike missions.

From Sea Denial to Offensive Deterrence

Project-77 represents more than fleet expansion. It reflects a broader transition in India’s maritime strategy—from coastal defence and sea denial toward layered deterrence and flexible power projection across multiple theatres.

If goes as planned, Project-77 will not only strengthen India’s undersea warfare capabilities but also reinforce its ability to shape the strategic balance in the Indo-Pacific—without forward deployment or overt escalation. In effect, India’s SSNs are poised to transition from stealthy hunters beneath the waves to strategic instruments of deep-strike deterrence.

