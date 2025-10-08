Search And Rescue Underway After Landslide Hits Bus In Himachal Pradesh, 15 Killed
Search and rescue operations are underway in Himachal Pradesh after a private bus was caught in a massive landslide in the Balughat area of Jhanduta sub-division, Bilaspur district, late Tuesday night. The tragic incident has claimed at least 15 lives and left two children injured, as authorities continue efforts to recover victims and provide assistance.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Visuals from the spot in Bilaspur where a search and rescue operation is underway, the morning after a private bus was caught in a landslide in the Balurghat area of the Jhanduta sub-division, which resulted in the death of 15 passengers. pic.twitter.com/gGk08qxej5 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025
