HIMACHAL PRADESH BUS ACCIDENT

Search And Rescue Underway After Landslide Hits Bus In Himachal Pradesh, 15 Killed

Search and rescue operations are underway in Himachal Pradesh after a private bus was caught in a massive landslide in the Balughat area of Jhanduta sub-division, Bilaspur district, late Tuesday night. The tragic incident has claimed at least 15 lives and left two children injured, as authorities continue efforts to recover victims and provide assistance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Search And Rescue Underway After Landslide Hits Bus In Himachal Pradesh, 15 KilledVisual from the accident site. (Image: Screengrab from ANI video)

