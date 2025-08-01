Search Teams Could Not Find Him But 7-Year-Old Delhi Boy Comes Out Of Sewer Unhurt

In a bizarre incident in the national capital, a 7-year-old boy came out from an open sewer and returned home on his own, after a 24-hour-long rescue operation in South Delhi’s Rajokri failed to locate him, police informed.

ANI reported that according to the statement of the boy he went for a bath in the rain with his friend; however, due to rainwater covering the area, he did not see the sewer opening, and accidentally fell in. Later, he managed to get out after a short distance and return home safely.

What Exactly Happened?

The Police stated that on July 31 at around 1:15 pm, they were informed by the local boys that a child had fallen into a sewer near Rajokri. During the investigation, the CCTV footage from near the site of the incident was examined and in it two boys were seen running along the sewer, one of them fell into the drain.

After an intensive search operation undertaken by multiple agencies until late at night, the child was not found. The police circulated the CCTV clips of the boy via local WhatsApp groups, schools, and adjacent police stations to identify him. The following day, a teacher of the MCD School in Rajokri identified the minor as a Class 3 student from Shera Colony, Rajokri Village.

Meanwhile, no camera had captured the minor boy’s exit, but an open segment was discovered about 20 feet from the site of the fall, where the boy had reportedly climbed out from.

Ajmer Incident

ANI reported on July 26 that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, took suo motu cognisance of a tragic incident reported in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, where a 50-year-old labourer died while digging a sewer pit inside the campus of a power house. The accident occurred on July 14 when the victim, along with other workers, was engaged in excavating a 30-foot-deep pit.

According to reports, the man was approximately 18 feet down when the soil around him suddenly collapsed, burying him alive. While his fellow labourers managed to escape, he remained trapped, prompting an emergency response.

(with ANI inputs)