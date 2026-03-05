Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023964https://zeenews.india.com/india/seat-at-unsc-for-india-is-of-utmost-importance-says-finland-president-stubb-3023964.html
NewsIndia‘Seat at UNSC for India is of utmost importance,’ says Finland President Stubb
FINLAND

‘Seat at UNSC for India is of utmost importance,’ says Finland President Stubb

Speaking at a Joint Press Meeting at Hyderabad House alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stubb said the world is currently witnessing a transition in the global order, with countries of the Global South playing a crucial role in shaping its direction.
 

|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Seat at UNSC for India is of utmost importance,’ says Finland President StubbFinland President Alexander Stubb with PM Modi at Hyderabad House. (Image: ANI)

President of Finland Alexander Stubb on Thursday voiced strong support for India securing a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, and said that reforms in the global multilateral system are necessary to reflect today's geopolitical realities.


Speaking at a Joint Press Meeting at Hyderabad House alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stubb said the world is currently witnessing a transition in the global order, with countries of the Global South playing a crucial role in shaping its direction.

"The world is changing. We are living through a transition in the global order and India togther with its friends in the Global South, will determine the direction in which this order will go," Stubb said.

The Finnish President said discussions with the Indian leadership also covered major security challenges across regions, including conflicts in West Asia and Europe.

"Today we discussed security issues in the region. We have conflict in both regions, in West Asia and also, of course, in Ukraine. And for us, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has lasted for too long, four years," he said.

Stubb emphasised that ending the conflict in Ukraine is in the interest of all parties and must be based on international principles.

"We agreed that ending the war is in everyone's interests. A lasting peace can only be one that respects the principles of the United Nations," he said.

Highlighting the need for reform in global governance, Stubb said he would reiterate the call for changes in the multilateral system during his address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

"Today, in my speech at Raisina, I will once again call for a change in the multilateral system where the division of labour and power would reflect today's world. And therefore I think a seat in the UN Security Council for India is of utmost importance," he said.

He added that discussions also covered strengthening ties between India and the European Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace amidst the ongoing West Asia Conflict while addressing a joint press briefing along with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

During the joint press meeting, he said that India and Finland both believe in the rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy. He said," India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy.

"India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace," the PM said.

"We also agree on this, that reforming global institutions to address the growing global challenges is not only necessary but also urgent. And rooting out terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment," the PM added.
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

CSK
Not Suresh Raina, THIS ex-cricketer to join CSK as fielding coach for IPL 2026
Air India
Air India increases flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris to clear rush
Jammu and Kashmir CM
After Khamenei's death, CM Omar Abdullah convenes key meeting
Nepal election
Nepal Chief Election Commissioner urges voters to cast ballots without fear
Technology
Apple launches most affordable laptop ever in India: Check specs and price
Finn Allen
Finn Allen breaks Gayle's record, slams fastest century in T20 WC history
israel iran conflict
Missiles fall, economy strains: How long can Israel sustain a war with Iran?
Finn Allen
T20 WC 2026: Finn Allen slams 33-ball century, powers New Zealand to final
Aiden Markram
Mitchell's catch of Markram in SA vs NZ T20 WC 2026 semis sparks controversy
Mini dresses
Trendy Mini And Bodycon Dress On Myntra