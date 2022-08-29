SEBA Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartment exam result. The candidates can check and download the HSLC compartmental exam scorecard on the website- sebaonlineexam.in. Along with the HSLC Compartment Result 2022, the Assam High Madrassa, AHM Result for compartment exams has also been declared. The online marksheet would be shared with students. In that, details such as their subject wise marks, name, parents' name, overall aggregate and pass or fail status would be mentioned. With their compartment results, Students would be able to apply for Class 11th Admissions at their respective schools.

SEBA Result 2022 - How to check HSLC Compartmental Result

Visit the official website - sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link for "HSLC/ AHM Compartmental Examination, 2022 Results"

Enter your roll number and other credentials asked for

Your SEBA Result 2022 will be displayed online

Download the result and take a printout for future references.

A total of 12,861 candidates cleared the HSLC compartmental exam this year, the pass percentage touched 53.80 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys in the HSLC compartmental exam, the pass percentage of the female candidate was 55.16 per cent, while male was 52.15 per cent. A total of 99 students secured first division, the candidates with second division was 6,276, third division- 6,486 candidates.