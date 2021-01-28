हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SEBI

SEBI Grade A officers recruitment exams result announced; check yours at sebi.gov.in

SEBI Grade A officers recruitment exams result announced; check yours at sebi.gov.in

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced results for Grade A officers.

The exam was conducted by the Board on Sunday (January 17). The candidates can visit the official website and check the results. 

All the candidates who have secure 40 per cent cut-off marks in the phase one exam, will be eligible to appear for the phase two exam. The official website will declare the individual mark sheet for phase one exam.

The marks of phase one exam will be used to shortlist candidates for the phase two exam. It is to note that these marks will not be counted for the final selection of the candidates. There are a total of 147 vacancies available for the Grade A officer.

The phase two exam will take place on Saturday (February 27). Instructions for downloading the call letters for phase two exam shall be sent separately to the selected candidates via email and SMS.

