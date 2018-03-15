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‘Secret meetings’ & ‘digital recruitment’: How NIA busted Bangladesh-based terror module

The NIA's operation follows a case that has been under investigation since the December 2025 arrests in Assam and Tripura.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 01:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 01:50 AM IST
‘Secret meetings’ & ‘digital recruitment’: How NIA busted Bangladesh-based terror module
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‘Secret meetings’ & ‘digital recruitment’: How NIA busted Bangladesh-based terror module
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