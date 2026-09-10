/Secrets in the dark: Madhya Pradesh is turning 6 remote villages into cosmic sanctuaries

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is preparing six villages where visitors will be able to spend nights watching stars, planets and the Milky Way away from the bright lights of cities. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has begun work on an Astro Village Development Project, with six villages across the state being developed as destinations for star-gazing and astronomy-based tourism.
The project was rolled out in May 2026 under the state’s Tribal Tourism Project. One village each has been selected in Dhar, Chhindwara, Betul, Narmadapuram, Damoh and Umaria districts.
The selected villages are Gyanpura in Dhar, Dhusawani in Chhindwara, Banja in Betul, Dhaba in Narmadapuram, Richhkudi in Damoh and Rancha in Umaria.
The board is developing these places in areas with naturally dark skies and low levels of light pollution. The plan is to give tourists a chance to see the night sky in conditions that are difficult to find in large cities.
MP Tourism Board Managing Director Dr Ilayaraja T. said the project will give visitors an opportunity to experience astronomy along with nature and rural tourism.
"Astro Village Tourism in Madhya Pradesh is a unique confluence of science and nature, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the pristine night sky away from light pollution and witness the fascinating beauty of stars, planets and the Milky Way," he said.
He added that the project would create tourism and employment opportunities for people living in the selected villages.
Work has begun in all six villages, which will get modern telescopes, binoculars and astrophotography cameras. These facilities will allow visitors to observe celestial objects and take photographs of the night sky.
Dedicated star-gazing platforms and observation areas are also being developed. Interpretation centres will explain astronomy, celestial phenomena and different features of the night sky to visitors.
The facilities are being planned as part of a larger tourism experience around the villages. Visitors will be able to spend time in rural areas while taking part in organised night-sky viewing activities.
The project also has an employment component for people living in the selected villages.
Local youth will undergo a 90-day training programme to learn about the night sky, constellations and astronomical phenomena. After completing the training, they will work as skilled "Astro Guides" for visitors.
The tourism board expects this to create opportunities for both employment and self-employment. Local residents will also be involved in tourism activities around the new destinations.
The plan gives the villages a role in the tourism business instead of treating them only as locations where visitors come to see the night sky. Guides, tourism services and other local activities can form part of the visitor experience as the project develops.
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