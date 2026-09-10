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Secrets in the dark: Madhya Pradesh is turning 6 remote villages into cosmic sanctuaries

Madhya Pradesh is developing six villages across Dhar, Chhindwara, Betul, Narmadapuram, Damoh and Umaria with telescopes, astrophotography equipment and trained local Astro Guides. The project will also create tourism and livelihood opportunities for people in these villages.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
Secrets in the dark: Madhya Pradesh is turning 6 remote villages into cosmic sanctuaries

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