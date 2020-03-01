Section 144 imposed in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh; heavy police force deployed

New Delhi: Authorities in Delhi on Sunday (March 1) imposed Section 144 in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh along with a heavy deployment of police personnel.

Joint Commissioner DC Srivastava told news agency ANI, "As a precautionary measure, there is heavy police deployment here. Our aim is to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident from occurring."

At least 1,000 jawans and 12 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area after the imposition of the prohibitory orders by the authorities. 100 men each from four police district along with local policemen have also been deployed in the area.

Appealing the citizens to not assemble in the area and end their protest, the Delhi Police stated that legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders.

"People are informed that Section 144 of CRCP has been imposed here and it is requested that permission for any gathering is not allowed. Violation of this may invite legal proceedings," the Delhi Police directive stated.

The police deployment has come after a fringe right-wing group, Hindu Sena, gave a call to clear the Shaheen Bagh road on March 1. However on Saturday, with the intervention of police, they called off their proposed protest against the anti-CAA agitation in Shaheen Bagh.

"The proposed protest call was cancelled with timely intervention. But as a precautionary measure, we have made heavy police deployment here," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

The Hindu Sena said in a statement police pressured them to call off their protest on Sunday against the Shaheen Bagh agitation.