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Section 163 imposed and pandals shut: What is happening in Kolkata after Durga Puja stampede

The West Bengal government has announced Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job for each family that lost a member in the Chorbagan stampede. The state will also pay the medical bills of the injured and provide additional financial assistance as police investigate possible safety lapses.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Section 163 imposed and pandals shut: What is happening in Kolkata after Durga Puja stampede
Image Credit: Footwear and other items lie scattered at the site following a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. (Photo: ANI)

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