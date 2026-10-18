/Section 163 imposed and pandals shut: What is happening in Kolkata after Durga Puja stampede

Kolkata: The city has tightened security around Durga Puja celebrations after a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal that killed 19 people and injured 25 others on Saturday (October 17) night. The police have arrested seven people associated with the puja committee and security arrangements.
Authorities have also advised several crowded pandals to temporarily close and imposed restrictions on gatherings in parts of the city.
The incident took place on Muktaram Babu Street in north Kolkata during heavy rain. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said 17 people died at the site, while two others later succumbed to their injuries. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. Twenty-four of them are out of danger, according to the chief minister, while one person is in a critical condition.
The state government has announced compensation for the victims’ families and medical support for the injured. The police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the crowd surge.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in parts of the Bowbazar area from October 18 to October 20. The order prohibits unlawful gatherings of five or more people, the carrying of lathis and dangerous weapons and activities likely to disturb public peace.
The restrictions apply to a specified area under Bowbazar police station, bounded by College Street, CR Avenue, Collotola Street and Eden Hospital Road. The police cited the risk of disturbances and possible violent demonstrations, rallies and meetings in the order.
The restrictions follow the deadly incident at Chorbagan and the administration’s efforts to prevent further crowd-related emergencies. The police have also advised several heavily crowded puja organisers to shut their pandals temporarily. The Chorbagan pandal itself has been closed.
West Bengal | Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in parts of the Bowbazar area for 3 days, from Oct 18 to Oct 20, to prevent breach of peace. It bans the assembly of five or more individuals, the possession of lathis or dangerous weapons, and any actions that disrupt public harmony.— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
The city has around 3,500 Durga Puja pandals this year. The police and other officials are inspecting venues and reviewing crowd-management arrangements after the stampede.
The incident has led puja organisers to review entry and exit routes, lighting, security staff and crowd-management plans. Chief Minister Adhikari urged committees across West Bengal to follow police and fire department instructions and ensure adequate lighting, clear entry and exit points and proper security.
The state is hosting around 58,000 Durga Puja celebrations, according to the chief minister. He appealed to organisers to take precautions and prevent dangerous crowding at their venues.
The police have so far arrested 14 people for questioning in connection with the stampede. Seven were later arrested, including members of the Chorbagan puja committee and people responsible for security and crowd control. Investigators are probing possible lapses in crowd management and safety arrangements.
Adhikari expressed grief over the deaths and said the government would investigate the incident. He also announced plans for a special investigation team to examine the case.
The chief minister said each family that lost a member would receive Rs 25 lakh in compensation and a government job for one family member. The state government will also cover the full medical expenses of the injured and provide an additional Rs 5 lakh to each injured person.
He said he had met 13 of the 19 bereaved families individually and assured them of government assistance.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital on Sunday (October 18) morning to meet people injured in the stampede. The chief minister accompanied him during the visit.
Shah had offered prayers at Kalighat temple earlier in the morning. He cancelled his scheduled visits to Durga Puja pandals following the tragedy during his two-day visit to West Bengal.
An emergency meeting was also held at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. CM Adhikari, Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal and other senior officials attended the meeting to review the situation and the treatment of the injured.
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