90-Minute Battle For Life: Why Rescue Teams Failed To Save Noida Techie Yuvraj Mehta From Drowning

Tragedy struck in Greater Noida as a desperate battle for life waged in the rain ended in tragedy for a software engineer named Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned in a flooded ditch at the tender age of 27 after struggling for 90 minutes while standing on his car as it sank into the flooded ditch and calling his family for help.

A Father's Nightmare: 'The Final Phone Call'

Yuvraj Mehta, a tech expert in Gurugram, was traveling back home from the station in his car, a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, at around the late hours of the weekend night when he was attacked in the pit lane of the F1 track in Sector 150 of Noida.

"Papa, I am stuck, the car has fallen into the drain," he is quoted to have told his father over the phone. He managed to crawl through a window and stand atop the roof of his car as he waited for a rescue that would never come.

The 90-Minute Window

As per the police officials as well as the eyewitnesses, there were a number of crucial elements which led to the rescue operation turning into a disaster for the hostages.

Zero Visibility: The dense winter fog caused major delays in the reaching of the SDRF and NDRF teams.

Inadequate Equipment: The rope that was thrown to the teams that came to the rescue was not of adequate length to reach Mehta. The ladders and cranes provided by the fire department could not span the distance to the center of the 50-foot deep pit.

The Sinking Vehicle: Mehta remained conspicuous on the top of his car for about an hour and a half. But as his car gradually sunk into the rainwater-filled excavation, he got sucked in before a firm line could be set up by the rescuers.

Corridors For The Living

It is now apparent that there is a severe deficiency of safety features on the site. For example, the 50-foot hole filled with rainwater stood close to a corner but lacked barriers as well as reflective warning signs to caution motorists in the fog.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Upadhyay said that although the factors of high speed and zero visibility might have contributed to the accident, the absence of safety features makes the spot a "death trap."

Legal Fallout: Real Estate Companies Blame Each Other

The culpable homicide case has been registered against two realty firms: MZ Wiztown Planners Ltd and Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd. These are the owners of the land.

The Lotus Greens alleged that they handed over the plot to some other party in the years 2019-20.

MZ Wiztown Planners claimed the site was already excavated when received, before any approval for commencement of work had been granted.

Administrative Action: Engineer Sacked

However, in reaction to the widespread criticism that erupted, the Noida Authority has terminated the services of a junior engineer and has started the process of giving a show-cause notice to the employees in charge of road safety and lighting in sector 150. Though the streetlights in the sector were functioning, they could not do much to counter the effects of the blinding fog on the night of the mishap.

