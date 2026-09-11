/Retired army Nco held for Secunderabad armoury theft, arms recovered

Investigations revealed that on August 27, 28 and 29, he had gone to the area on a recce of the arms store. On the night of August 30, he left from his house at Balajinagar on a bike, and after entering the facility, he broke the lock, took the arms and ammunition, and loaded them on his bike. He drove for two kilometres and kept the stolen items at a temple, then returned to the facility as he had not taken the magazine cover. After taking this, he reached his house at Balajinagar at 4.33 a.m. He kept the magazine cover in his car and came to the temple where he had kept the arms. After loading the arms into the car, he left for Acchampet. He hid the arms and ammunition at a place near his house. On September 6, he shifted the arms and ammunition to another house in the same district but brought them back to the same place on September 8.