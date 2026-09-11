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Retired army Nco held for Secunderabad armoury theft, arms recovered

Police in Hyderabad have arrested a retired army havaldar for the theft of guns and bullets from the Madras Regiment armoury in Secunderabad. 
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
Retired army Nco held for Secunderabad armoury theft, arms recovered
Image Credit: IANS/Telangana Police. Secunderabad armoury heist accused held, arms recovered.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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