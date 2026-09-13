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Secunderabad army arms theft: Ex-soldier to face seven-day police custody

A native of Nagarkurnool district, Mallesh joined the Indian Army in 2010 and served for 16 years before retiring on June 30, 2026, on grounds of indiscipline and poor health.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Secunderabad army arms theft: Ex-soldier to face seven-day police custody
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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