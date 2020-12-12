हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Investigation Agency

Secured 100 per cent conviction in 2020, clarifies NIA after 'misleading' media reports

In 2020, all the designated NIA Special Courts in India have pronounced judgements in 11 cases till date.

Secured 100 per cent conviction in 2020, clarifies NIA after &#039;misleading&#039; media reports
File Photo

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (December 12, 2020) said that it has been able to secure 100 per cent conviction, a claim that comes following the 'misleading' media reports.

"On 11.12.2020, there was a misleading news published by some media houses that NIA Court in Srinagar has acquitted all accused in a case related to killing of chief of Jamiat-e-Ahlihadeeth, J&K. It is clarified that for all the cases of NIA in Jammu & Kashmir, the trials are conducted by NIA Special Court at Jammu, which has been designated by Ministry of Home Affairs and Hon’ble High Court of Jammu and Kashmir," said NIA.

They stated that the reference to the term NIA Court in respect of the designated Court dealing with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act cases in Srinagar is misinformation leading to the raising of doubts about NIA’s working. 

"In the current year 2020, all the designated NIA Special Courts in India have pronounced judgements in 11 cases till date and NIA has been able to secure 100% conviction," said NIA.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Investigation AgencyNIA
Next
Story

Farmer union leaders intensify stir against farm laws, to go on hunger strike on Dec 14

  • 98,26,775Confirmed
  • 1,42,628Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT57S

Action taken against IPS officers deployed for BJP President JP Nadda security