Secured 100 per cent conviction in 2020, clarifies NIA after 'misleading' media reports

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (December 12, 2020) said that it has been able to secure 100 per cent conviction, a claim that comes following the 'misleading' media reports.

"On 11.12.2020, there was a misleading news published by some media houses that NIA Court in Srinagar has acquitted all accused in a case related to killing of chief of Jamiat-e-Ahlihadeeth, J&K. It is clarified that for all the cases of NIA in Jammu & Kashmir, the trials are conducted by NIA Special Court at Jammu, which has been designated by Ministry of Home Affairs and Hon’ble High Court of Jammu and Kashmir," said NIA.

They stated that the reference to the term NIA Court in respect of the designated Court dealing with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act cases in Srinagar is misinformation leading to the raising of doubts about NIA’s working.

"In the current year 2020, all the designated NIA Special Courts in India have pronounced judgements in 11 cases till date and NIA has been able to secure 100% conviction," said NIA.

Live TV