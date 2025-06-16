Security Agencies Question Ground Handling Ataff At Ahmedabad Airport

Security agencies questioned ground handling staff and seized their phones at Ahmedabad airports as part of the probe into the Air India plane crash incident.

A senior official said that all staff related to ground handling of the aircraft have been questioned, and their statements have been recorded.

"After the incident, the details of the ground handling staff who inspected the aircraft before giving go ahead for take off have been questioned and their phones have been seized for further investigation," the official added.

The official further added that CCTV recordings of the airport premises have been taken over by the agency for investigation.

"It is a 360-degree investigation to cover all possible angles that could have led this incident.The agencies didn't rule out sabotage angle in the plane crash.

On June 12, Air India Flight AI 171 belonging to Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet crashed within a few seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Last Thursday, the aircraft lost altitude soon after taking off at around 1.30 pm. The pilot had issued a 'mayday' distress call to ATC.

On Monday, a team of Boeing reached the crashed site for investigation. Authorities successfully retrieved the Cockpit Voice Recorded (CVR) and the second black box. The first black box was discovered on Friday.

An investigation under the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is underway.