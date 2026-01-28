Security alert after bomb threat Emails target four Gurugram schools

Gurugram: Four private schools in Gurugram received bomb threat emails at around 7.08 am on Wednesday, triggering immediate security checks and combing operations across their campuses. Police teams, accompanied by sniffer dogs, were deployed at the schools.

As per the reports, the institutions that received the threat emails include Kunskapsskolan School in DLF Phase 1, Lancer’s School in Sector 53, Pathways World School in Badshahpur, and Heritage Xperiential Learning School in Sector 64.

The district administration said that police teams rushed to the locations as soon as the information was received and standard security procedures were put in place. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also called in to assist, and the situation continues to be closely monitored, reportedly.

In a message sent to parents, one of the schools informed that bomb threat emails had been received by their institution and a few others. The message stated that the threat appeared to be a hoax but that police were informed without delay. The school reassured parents that all necessary steps were being taken and that student safety remained the top priority.

As per HT reports, as the search operations were expected to take time, bus services were suspended. Students who had already arrived were sent back, and parents were asked to collect them from designated bus stops. Parents who had not yet dropped their children were advised to return home. Those who had already dropped their wards were assured that the children were safe and could be picked up from the school premises.

An official from one of the schools, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that safety protocols were activated immediately and students were kept calm and under supervision while police conducted checks. The official added that there was no panic on campus.

Police later confirmed that no suspicious object was found during the initial search. A senior officer said all precautionary measures were being followed and the premises were being thoroughly checked as per protocol.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said the cybercrime unit was investigating the matter and working to trace the origin of the emails. He said strict legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Authorities urged parents and residents not to panic, reiterating that the situation was under control and adequate security arrangements had been put in place.

Explaining the decision to declare a holiday, Kunskapsskolan Schools director Kunal Bhadoo said students had been advised to stay out of the buildings until screening was completed, but cold weather conditions made it impractical to keep children outdoors for long periods.