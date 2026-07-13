/Security alert: Indian border force arrests former US Special Forces soldier trying to escape to Nepal

Indian border force -SSB - has arrested a former US soldier who was trying to escape to Nepal. The apprehension of the US national near the Sonauli border has triggered a high-level security inquiry. The incident has raised significant concerns among intelligence agencies, particularly given the porous nature of the India-Nepal frontier and the suspicious circumstances surrounding the individual's presence in the country.
On July 11, 2026, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel detained Jordan Brown, a California resident, while he was attempting to cross into Nepal without legitimate travel documentation. Local reports indicate that the situation escalated when Brown attempted to evade security forces; however, his escape was thwarted by the intervention of local villagers who assisted the SSB in surrounding and securing him. Social media footage of the incident has since surfaced, showing members of the public actively helping security personnel, reported News 18.
#WATCH | Maharajganj, UP: An American citizen, identified as Jordan Brown from California, was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the Sonauli India-Nepal border on July 11.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2026
(Source: Police Media Cell) pic.twitter.com/RjV1Lwxl0o
Security and intelligence agencies are currently scrutinising Brown’s narrative, which has been described as highly inconsistent. During initial questioning, the detainee provided conflicting accounts regarding his travel history and his path into India:
* The Sea Route Claim: Brown initially told investigators he arrived in India via a maritime route in November 2025—having traveled from Thailand to Sri Lanka after losing his passport—and had been residing in Goa since that time.
* The Direct Arrival Claim: Conversely, he later asserted that he arrived in India directly from the United States only two months ago, eventually travelling through Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur before hiring a taxi to reach the border town of Sonauli.
Further complicating his story, Brown claimed he was headed to Nepal to meet a contact named "Naz," yet he failed to provide any verifiable contact information for this individual or for an acquaintance he alleged was holding his passport in Bengaluru. He also claimed to have married an Indian yoga instructor from Uttarakhand in 2024, a statement that remains unverified by law enforcement.
At the time of his arrest, authorities seized two mobile phones and approximately Rs 31,460 in cash, but no passport or visa was recovered. A case has been formally registered at the Sonauli Police Station under the Immigration and Foreigners Act for illegal entry into the country.
Given Brown’s claim of having served six years in the US military, central intelligence agencies have joined the probe. Investigators are working to confirm his identity and determine his true motives for attempting to cross the border without authorisation. This event marks another point of concern for security officials following the arrest of another American national, drone expert Matthew VanDyke, in Manipur earlier this year.
The arrest of two US nationals directly and indirectly linked to US forces and their presence in India without valid documents has raised an alarm in New Delhi’s defence establishment, with analysts fearing a plot to destabilise sensitive border areas.
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