‘Security comes first’: Defence experts explain why the Great Nicobar project is a must for India

In the southernmost fringes of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands lies one of India’s most ambitious and controversial infrastructure initiatives, the Great Nicobar Island Development Project. Estimated at Rs 72,000 crore and planned in phases through 2047–2050, the project envisions transforming the remote island into a major international container transhipment terminal at Galathea Bay, a dual-use airport, a power plant, and a planned township.

The government has officially positioned the project as a strategic necessity, and it has drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists and opposition parties over its potential impact on fragile ecosystems and indigenous tribes like the Shompen and the Nicobarese.

Amid this debate, defence experts, Major General Ashwini Siwach (Retd.) and Colonel Deepak Kumar (Retd.), present a strong case for why India must push ahead without further delays and how national security must take precedence over the ecological take.

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A strategic game changer against the rising Chinese hegemon: Why India cannot risk further delays

The Indian Ocean is no longer just a trade route; it has become the main stage for power competition in Asia. China’s growing naval presence and its “String of Pearls” strategy ,ports like Gwadar, Hambantota, Kyaukpyu, and activities near the Coco Islands, are designed to encircle India and secure Beijing’s influence.

Maj Gen Ashwini Siwach (Retd.) sees the Great Nicobar project as India’s direct response. “The Great Nicobar Project is designed to transform the island into a major maritime, logistics, and military hub,” he says. “It is a critical national security project to counter growing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean.”

He calls the island a “natural aircraft carrier” for India, perfectly positioned near the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest and most vital shipping chokepoints.

Colonel Deepak Kumar (Retd.) explains the practical military advantage, “If we have our armed forces there, our maritime forces there, we can easily intercept enemies, we can surveil the Chinese shipping… anti-submarine warfare corvettes or helicopters can be vectored into that area very quickly.”

India already operates a Tri-Services Command in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The new project will significantly strengthen these facilities, giving India better reach across its vast Exclusive Economic Zone and the wider Indian Ocean Region.

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Future-proofing India’s Maritime Security: Ecology vs National Security

Colonel Kumar is candid about the trade-offs. He acknowledges that ecological concerns are valid, but argues they cannot override strategic needs.

“We are already 1.4 billion people. The government has to look after our economic interests and, first and foremost, our security. Without security, there cannot be any economic growth,” said Colonel Kumar.

Stressing smart development, he argues that the government has obtained environmental clearances and plans compensatory afforestation and green spaces. “Environment is for us,” he says, “but humans have to be looked after first.”

Maj Gen Siwach echoes this view. He points out that the project has been framed with national interest at its core, and the National Green Tribunal has cleared it after due process. While critics highlight risks like earthquakes and tsunamis, he believes that India can engineer resilient infrastructure, just as other nations have done in challenging zones.

Also Read: Great Nicobar project: Strategic leap or ecological gamble? Inside India's ₹72,000 crore security bet

Delays only benefit Beijing: Beyond Malacca, China’s Kra project

Every delay gives China more breathing room. Colonel Kumar warns, “As long as Indian politicians keep fighting among themselves, China gets a free run in the entire area.”

He explains the current limitations: patrol aircraft from the mainland like the eastern front, take too long to respond. A stronger base at Great Nicobar would allow rapid deployment of forces exactly where they are needed.

Looking ahead, the project also future-proofs India’s position. China is exploring the Kra Canal project in Thailand, a shortcut that would let its ships bypass the Malacca Strait altogether.

“If we have a strong presence in Great Nicobar,” Colonel Kumar notes, “then in the future we can monitor or, if necessary, respond to traffic through the Kra Canal as well.”

The existing facilities, like INS Baaz, are already stretched and shared with civilian needs. A dual-use airport and port at Galathea Bay will ease congestion and give the military dedicated capacity while still supporting economic growth.

Balancing national interest with responsibility

Both experts agree that development must be careful and responsible. It has to be smart development. The government has committed to minimising impact on biodiversity, protecting turtle nesting sites where possible, and ensuring the project benefits local communities without forced relocations, contrary to some rumours.

Ultimately, experts present a straightforward argument: in a dangerous neighbourhood where China’s navy is now one of the world’s largest, India cannot leave its southern approaches weak.

The Great Nicobar project is not just another port; it is about securing India’s trade routes, protecting its vast ocean resources, and standing firm in the Indo-Pacific.

As Maj Gen Siwach puts it, this is a high-stakes but necessary move. For India’s long-term security and strategic autonomy, the project must move forward. Security, after all, comes first.

