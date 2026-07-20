Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Security deployed at Jantar Mantar ahead of Parliament march by CJP

Security deployed at Jantar Mantar ahead of Parliament march by CJP

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continues to stage its protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and has given a call for a march to Parliment on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday.

Written ByANI
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 06:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 06:50 AM IST
Security deployed at Jantar Mantar ahead of Parliament march by CJP
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UK maritime agency reports a vessel on fire off the coast of Oman
US Iran conflict10 min ago
2
Indian embassy12 min ago
3
Numerology horoscope today25 min ago
4
Dialogue of the day34 min ago
5
US Iran conflict41 min ago