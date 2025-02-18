Security Forces Avert Major Tragedies In South Kashmir: Two IEDs Detected

In a significant operation on Tuesday, security forces successfully detected and neutralised an improvised explosive device (IED) in Shopian District, South Kashmir, preventing a potential disaster. The IED, concealed within a pressure cooker, was located at Kashwa Chitragam in the Zainapora sub-division.

Upon discovery, the area was promptly cordoned off by security personnel, allowing the bomb disposal squad to safely assess and dismantle the threat. The coordinated efforts of the Army's 1st Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Shopian police, and the 178 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were instrumental in averting what could have been a major tragedy.

In a related development, security forces also unearthed another suspicious object resembling an IED in Pulwama District later that day. This second discovery occurred at Pinglish Nagwadi in Tral, prompting immediate action to secure the area and call in the bomb disposal team for further investigation and neutralization.

