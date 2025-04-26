Pahalgam Terror Attack: The authorities have bombed the house of another suspected terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir as part of their continued action after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were gunned down and several others were injured.

The house of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Farooq Ahmad Tadwa was bombed in Narikoot Kalaroos of Kupwara district. He is presently in Pakistan, and this was the sixth terrorist house demolished in the last three days, according to Zee News TV.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Adnan Safi Dar's house was blown up as well. He is allegedly another active terrorist from Shopian district, who has been working jointly for LeT and The Resistance Front (TRF) since 2024, Zee News TV also reported.

Taking action on the matter, the Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will launch a probe into the Pahalgam terror attack.

The house of LeT terrorist Adil Thokar, aka Adil Guree, was also demolished on Friday, according to ANI.



Pahalgam Terror Attack

The tourist destination of Baisaran, which lies in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, Anantnag district, was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday. In the gruesome incident, 26 tourists were shot dead and several others were injured.

After the attack, the government of India announced diplomatic measures, including suspending Indus Water Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

(with ANI inputs)