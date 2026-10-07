/Security forces bust terror hideout in NagdaNar forest, Handwara; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

In a significant success against terrorism, Handwara Police, in a joint operation with the 21 Rashtriya Rifles (21 RR) of the Indian Army and the 92 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), today busted an old terrorist hideout in the dense forest area of NagdaNar (also referred to as Nadgana/Nagda Nar) in north Kashmir’s Handwara region of Kupwara district, recovering a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material.
A top police official said, “Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint search party launched a meticulous combing operation in the forested terrain.” During the search, the team detected and destroyed the old hideout, which had been used by terrorists to stockpile weapons.
The recoveries from the site include:
One AK-47 rifle
Three grenades
857 rounds of AK ammunition
192 rounds of PIKA ammunition
Eight AK magazines
One silencer
83 pistol rounds
Other incriminating material
Officials stated that the recovery of such a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition has dealt a major blow to the designs of terrorists and their support networks operating in the region. The timely action has helped prevent potential terror activities and enhanced the security situation in the area.
In this connection, a case has been registered as FIR No. 232 under relevant sections of the law at Police Station Handwara. Investigations have been taken up and are underway to ascertain further details, including the origin of the cache and any possible links to active modules.
Security forces are continuously sanitizing the forested belts of Kashmir, and officials stated that search operations based on intelligence inputs will continue to neutralize terror threats and ensure Jammu and Kashmir remains a terror-free zone.
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