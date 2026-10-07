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  • /Security forces bust terror hideout in NagdaNar forest, Handwara; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Security forces bust terror hideout in NagdaNar forest, Handwara; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47, grenades and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, after busting an old terrorist hideout in the NagdaNar forest area of Handwara, Kupwara.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Security forces bust terror hideout in NagdaNar forest, Handwara; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Security forces bust terror hideout in NagdaNar forest, Handwara; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered
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