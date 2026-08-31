Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Security forces bust terror hideout in Shopian, recover huge arms cache; sustained operations yield major gains across South Kashmir

Security forces bust terror hideout in Shopian, recover huge arms cache; sustained operations yield major gains across South Kashmir

According to security officials, the operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout. The recoveries included one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one pistol, one grenade and six rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
Security forces bust terror hideout in Shopian, recover huge arms cache; sustained operations yield major gains across South Kashmir
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mayank Agarwal joins Durham on four-game deal for County Championship promotion push
2
3
4
5