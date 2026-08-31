/Security forces bust terror hideout in Shopian, recover huge arms cache; sustained operations yield major gains across South Kashmir

Joint security forces have achieved a major success in Kashmir by busting a terror hideout during an operation in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. The operation was jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles (44 RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
According to security officials, the operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout. The recoveries included one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one pistol, one grenade and six rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
The latest breakthrough comes amid a series of significant successes by security forces over the past 10 days, with intensified operations disrupting terror networks and their support systems across South Kashmir.
Most recently, on August 29, an intelligence-based joint operation by the Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, 18 Battalion CRPF and Kulgam Police recovered a huge cache of weapons from the Tantrypora-Sursunoo orchard area in Kulgam.
The recoveries included an AK-56 rifle, two Chinese pistols, 13 hand grenades, magazines, over 130 rounds of ammunition and under-barrel grenade launcher components. The recovery dealt a further blow to the terror ecosystem in South Kashmir.
Earlier in August, joint teams of the J&K Police, the Army and CRPF recovered a large cache of arms and explosives during a search operation in the Manzseer area of Sopore in Baramulla district. The haul included an AK-series rifle, magazines, hand grenades and an IED.
Similarly, security forces apprehended eight suspected overground workers and terror associates in coordinated operations in Shopian and Pulwama. Hand grenades, AK-47 magazines, ammunition and incriminating posters were also seized.
Over the past two weeks, security forces have also apprehended more than a dozen Over Ground Workers (OGWs) from various districts in South Kashmir, with arms and ammunition recovered from their possession in several cases.
These sustained efforts form part of intensified intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling local support networks that facilitate terrorist activities.
Following the recovery in Shopian, security forces have launched a detailed investigation to determine the origin of the weapons and ammunition and establish their intended use.
Officials are also examining whether the hideout was linked to any active terror network and are gathering further intelligence as part of the ongoing probe. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.
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