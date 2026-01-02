Advertisement
NewsIndiaSecurity Forces Defuse 27 Bombs In Manipur’s Imphal East
MANIPUR

Security Forces Defuse 27 Bombs In Manipur’s Imphal East

In a major security operation forces defused 27 bombs and recovered arms in Manipur’s Imphal East, as searches continue amid prolonged ethnic violence.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: ( X )

Manipur: A senior police officer said the country-made explosive devices were detected on Thursday at a site near Monglham village and were defused without incident. In a separate operation earlier in the week, security personnel also recovered three firearms along with ammunition from the Langdum Nungjengbi area of the same district.

Authorities said search and area domination operations have been continuing across Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023. The prolonged unrest has claimed more than 260 lives and forced thousands of people to flee their homes, officials said.

The clashes, primarily involving the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, led the Centre to impose President’s Rule in the state following the resignation of then chief minister N Biren Singh. Although the Manipur Legislative Assembly has a term running until 2027, it has been placed under suspended animation, with the Centre overseeing administration.

Officials said security forces remain on high alert and will continue coordinated operations to recover weapons and explosives, aimed at preventing further violence and restoring stability in the region. 

