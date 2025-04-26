Security Forces Demolish Terrorists' Homes After Pahalgam Attack In Jammu & Kashmir
In a major counterterror crackdown following the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, security forces in Jammu & Kashmir have demolished homes of Lashkar-e-Taiba and TRF operatives in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Tral. Authorities said the action aims to dismantle the terror network behind the deadly attack that killed 26 people.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their counterterror operations against assets of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives believed to have been involved in the massacre.
During Friday night, several houses in South Kashmir of active terrorists were destroyed. One such house belonged to Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh in Murran locality of Pulwama. Sheikh was a suspected main player in the Pahalgam attack and had received terror training in Pakistan in 2018 and returned to the Valley recently, raising a high alert among intelligence agencies.
VIDEO | Pahalgam terror attack: House of terrorist Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh, who was allegedly involved in Pahalgam terror attack, was blown up in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama yesterday. Visuals from the spot.
VIDEO | Pahalgam terror attack: House of terrorist Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh, who was allegedly involved in Pahalgam terror attack, was blown up in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama yesterday. Visuals from the spot.
In a parallel operation in Shopian, officials demolished the house of LeT top commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay of Chotipora, who was charged with organising anti-national activities for the last couple of years. In Kulgam's Matalhama area, the house of active terrorist Zahid Ahmed was also destroyed.
Their demolition was also carried out in the Kachipora locality of Pulwama, where the residences of LeT handlers Ehsan Ahmad Sheikh and Haris Ahmad, both operating since 2023, were demolished. Intelligence inputs indicate these handlers were involved in facilitating logistical support to the assailants.
In Tral's Monghama, a suspected LeT commander Asif Sheikh's house was destroyed after security personnel found suspicious items during a raid. A powerful blast later ravaged the building, which shows the probable presence of explosives.
