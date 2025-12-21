Advertisement
CHHATTISGARH

Security Forces Foil Major Maoist Plot In Chhattisgarh

Security forces foiled a Maoist plot in Chhattisgarh’s Gariyaband, recovering mortars, detonators and IED materials from a border hideout, disrupting planned ambushes through intelligence-led joint operations and intensifying anti-LWE searches.

|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 08:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
Security Forces Foil Major Maoist Plot In ChhattisgarhImage: IANS

In a significant blow to Maoist activities, security forces have successfully thwarted a deadly Maoist conspiracy by recovering a large cache of explosives and weapons from a hideout in the remote Dadipani hilly area under the Mainpur police station in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district. 

The site, located approximately 65 km from the district headquarters and along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, was targeted during a meticulously planned search operation.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, authorities learned that Naxalites belonging to the Maoist organisation’s DGN (district/divisional Gorilla Network) Division had stockpiled substantial quantities of arms and explosives in the rugged terrain, intending to target security personnel in ambushes and IED attacks, police officials said.

A joint team comprising Gariyaband’s E-30 unit, Special Task Force (STF) 207, CoBRA 16 Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), and the 65th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched the intensive operation between December 19 and 20.

Adhering strictly to safety protocols, the forces combed dense forests and rocky bases in the Dadipani hills, police officials said.

The search yielded a chilling arsenal concealed in plastic drums and steel containers hidden among rocks.

Recovered items included one company-made mortar, one muzzle-loading gun, 22 mortar shells, 150 detonators, 18 arrow bombs, and various other materials essential for fabricating improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The timely discovery and neutralisation of these deadly weapons effectively disrupted the Maoists’ plans to inflict harm on security forces patrolling the sensitive border region.

Officials described the recovery as a major achievement in the ongoing anti-LWE operations, crediting vigilant intelligence gathering and coordinated inter-force efforts for the success.

Following this breakthrough, search operations in the surrounding areas have been further intensified to prevent any resurgence of Maoist activities and to locate additional potential hideouts.

The recovered cache underscores the ongoing threat of improvised weaponry in Maoist tactics aimed at undermining peace and development initiatives, and highlights the persistent challenges posed by Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh’s forested interiors, even as security forces continue their push towards an LWE-free region.

