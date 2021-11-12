हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Encounter

Security forces gun down 3 terrorists in two encounters in Kashmir valley

Security forces have neutralised 3 terrorists in two encounters in the last 24 hours In Kashmir Valley. One terrorist identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind was killed in the srinagar encounter.

Security forces gun down 3 terrorists in two encounters in Kashmir valley

Srinagar: Security forces have neutralised 3 terrorists in two encounters in the last 24 hours In Kashmir Valley. One terrorist identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind was killed in the srinagar encounter.

Police said that he was a relative of one of the accused of Lethpora Terror Attack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack. 
He had also shot a video before carrying out the attack in Srinagar but was neutralised by security forces before that. The video has gone viral on social media. 

"Terrorist killed in Srinagar Encounter identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind. He was a relative of one of the accused of the LetPora terror attack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack" said Vijay Kumar, IG JK Police, Kashmir Zone.

