Sopore

Security forces kill terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, encounter underway

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 22 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation at 4 am on Sunday after receiving a tip-off on the presence of terrorists in Rebban area of Sopore.

Security forces kill terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Sopore, encounter underway
PTI photo

Srinagar: Security forces killed a terrorist during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Sunday (July 12). The identification and group-affiliation of the slain terrorist are yet to be done. 

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 22 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation at 4 am on Sunday after receiving a tip-off on the presence of terrorists in Rebban area of Sopore. The source said that hiding terrorist opened fire on forces that triggered into a gunfight. In the ensuing gunfight, one militant has been killed, the official said
 
According to sources, at least two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area.

Meanwhile, the forces have cordoned off the entire area and a search is underway to look for other terrorists. 

