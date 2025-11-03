Security Forces Launch Operation 'SADO'; Two Terrorist Hideouts Destroyed

In a significant anti-terror operation, security forces uncovered and dismantled two long-abandoned terrorist hideouts deep in the forested region of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The breakthrough came during a meticulously planned joint search operation on Monday, officials confirmed.

The operation was spearheaded by the Indian Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Acting on precise intelligence inputs about possible terrorist infrastructure in the area, troops launched a cordon-and-search operation in the rugged terrain between the Ahmedabad and Nengripora forest pockets.

“Two old hideouts were successfully traced and destroyed,” a senior security official told reporters. “These structures, likely used by terrorists in the past for shelter and storage, have been neutralized to prevent any future misuse.”

During the sweep, personnel recovered several items from the concealed bunkers, including gas cylinders, clothing, and other miscellaneous supplies. No explosives or weapons were found, indicating that the hideouts had been dormant for some time. “The recoveries provide valuable insights into past terrorist activity in the region,” the official added.

The forested belts of Kulgam have historically served as safe havens for terrorist groups operating in the Valley. However, a series of successful encounters and search operations in recent years have significantly disrupted their networks. Authorities believe these particular sites date back to earlier phases of insurgency, possibly abandoned amid intensified counter-terror operations.

A further investigation is underway to ascertain any links to active terrorist modules and to gather forensic evidence. The bust comes amid heightened vigilance in south Kashmir, where security forces continue to conduct regular patrols and intelligence-driven operations to maintain peace and stability.