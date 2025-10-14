Security Forces On High Alert To Foil Infiltration Attempts Along LoC Before Winter

Recent intercepts and intelligence reports suggest that Terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizbul-Mujahideen ( HM )are regrouped, intending to push Pakistani-based trained terrorists and positioned at launch pads across the border, awaiting opportunities to infiltrate. Into Jammu Kashmir before heavy snowfall closes the mountain passes.

Security officials believe that Terrorists will try to exploit the harsh weather conditions and poor visibility caused by fog in dense forests to cross the LoC. In response to this input, security forces have heightened their vigilance and intensified surveillance and increased patrol frequency along the LoC and the International Border (IB). The Army has launched an extensive exercise to strengthen its anti-infiltration grid by sealing mountain passes, upgrading surveillance equipment, and redeploying troops. Forces are using advanced technology, including thermal imagers, upgraded cameras, and drones, to counter the evolving tactics of terrorists.

Satish S Khandare, ADG BSF, Said, “The information that we keep getting about the terror launchpads being made by our neighboring country, to send across terrorists into our territory. Along with the Indian Army, the BSF is making sure to secure the borders. We usually see before the arrival of winter, there is an increase in the infiltration bids, and keeping that in mind, the security on the border has been beefed up."

Security forces have received intelligence indicating that over 120 terrorists are stationed at launchpads across the border, poised to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt the region's peace. To counter this imminent threat, the forces have significantly reinforced the border security grid, enhancing surveillance and fortifying defenses along the Line of Control to prevent any incursions and maintain stability.

Ashok Yadav, IG BSF Kashmir said, “Terrorist launch pads remain operational, with approximately 100-120 foreign terrorists positioned and eager to infiltrate. However, our robust anti-infiltration measures are highly vigilant, effectively preventing any unauthorized entry into our territory. With two months until the onset of winter, our forces remain on high alert to ensure no infiltrations occur.”

On Tuesday, the Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, conducted a successful anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil Sector of Kupwara district and neutralized two terrorists. The operation resulted recovery of huge arms and ammunition also.

Similar operations were seen on 4th October, killing two infiltrators. In September, Troops of the White Knight Corps detected and foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in the Mendhar sector of Poonch. This shows the readiness of security forces.

Security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have sounded a red alert and significantly increased patrols to counter a potential surge in infiltration attempts as winter approaches. This standard operational response is based on intelligence reports indicating that Pakistan-based terrorist groups will push terrorists across the border before the winter onset.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently chaired a high-level security meeting and instructed security forces to remain on high alert to prevent infiltration attempts during the winter to make Jammu and Kashmir terrorism-free.