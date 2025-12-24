Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999524https://zeenews.india.com/india/security-forces-recover-10-pakistan-flag-marked-balloons-close-to-loc-in-kashmir-2999524.html
NewsIndiaSecurity Forces Recover 10 Pakistan Flag Marked Balloons Close To LoC In Kashmir
LINE OF CONTROL (LOC)

Security Forces Recover 10 Pakistan Flag Marked Balloons Close To LoC In Kashmir

 Increased surveillance near the LoC after security forces recover ballons marked with Pakistan Flag & bearing inscription of Pakistan International Airlines in Kashmir across the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday. 

|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 12:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Security Forces Recover 10 Pakistan Flag Marked Balloons Close To LoC In KashmirSecurity forces recover balloons marked with Pakistan flag close to LoC (Photo Credit: IANS)

Security forces on Wednesday recovered ten balloons carrying a Pakistani flag in Jammu and Kashmir’s north Kashmir area close to the Line of Control (LoC), promoting extra vigil and surveillance in these areas.

Officials said the Pakistani flag attached to around ten balloons was sighted landing near Sarna Top in the Khadinayar area of J&amp;K’s Baramulla district.

“The object was noticed by a patrolling party of the Army’s 46 Rashtriya Rifles during routine area domination. The balloons and the flag were immediately seized and taken into custody for further examination," the officials said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a second incident, a balloon bearing the inscription of Pakistan International Airlines was found atop a tree in an orchard at Naugam in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, also located close to the LoC.

The balloon was spotted by locals, who informed the security forces. Army personnel subsequently reached the spot and retrieved the object, officials added.

More details were awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740-km-long LoC manned by the army in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of the Valley and Poonch, Rajouri and partly in Jammu district of Jammu division.

In addition, there is a 240-km-long international border situated in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts manned by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Army and the BSF guard against infiltration, exfiltration, cross-border smuggling and drone activity initiated from the Pakistan side carrying arms and ammunition, cash and drugs to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Local police and the security forces are deployed to carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the complete support system of terror in the union territory.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful activities are also on the scanner of the security forces. It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in the UT.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Analysis: Does Bengal Police’s Lathi Decide By Agenda, Not Law?
Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya Viral Video
‘Watch Your Heart Out With Envy’: Lalit Modi, Mallya Mock India In Viral Video
India-Brazil
Brazilian President Lula Could Visit India Next Month, Sources Say
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam Police Attach Immovable Property Of US-Based Kashmiri Separatist
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sisters, PTI Workers Hold Sit-In Protest
India
Pakistan Wants India To Enter Into War With Bangladesh: Is Army Ready?
Kerala police
Kerala Horror: Family Of Four Found Dead, Investigation Suspect Murder-Suicide
Technology news
Epstein Files Sex Scandal: WhatsApp, Telegram Links Can Hack Phones-Details
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Army Watches As Yunus Administration Grapples With Violence, Chaos
Assam
Assam: Heavy Security Deployed In Karbi Anglong After Violent Protest