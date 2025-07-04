Security Forces Recover 203 Weapons, IEDs, Grenades From Multiple Sites In Manipur

In a major success for security forces in Manipur, a large haul of arms and ammunition, including 21 INSAS rifles, grenades, IEDs, SLRs and AK series rifles, have been recovered during coordinated operations at multiple sites as part of efforts to restore normalcy and ensure the safety and security of citizens.

The major recovery of arms and ammunition, including 203 weapons, was made by Manipur Police, Army and other security forces.

From the midnight of July 3, 2025, to the morning of July 4, 2025, Security Forces (SFs) conducted extensive search operations in the hill districts of Manipur.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other warlike materials concealed in various locations, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in the interior and suspected areas of Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur districts by joint teams comprising of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/ Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

These operations resulted in the recovery of the arms, ammunition, explosives “and other warlike stores”. A total of 203 weapons recovered included SLRs, pistols, carbines, snipers, muzzle-loaded rifles and assault rifles, according to a press note by the Director General of Police, Manipur.

The recovered ammunition and explosives included grenades and IEDs.

Apart from 21 Insas Rifles and 11 rifles of the AK series, the recovered weapons included 26 SLRs, two snipers, three carbines and one rifle with Scope.

The recovered weapons also included 17 Pt 303 rifles, two 51 MM Mor, two MA Assault Rifles, three M79 grenade launchers, one rifle with scope, 18 single shot Breech Loaded, 11 Single Barrel Bolt Action, six pistols, one Point 22 rifle, three Lathode, 25 single bore, three country-made pistols, six single bore, 38 Pompi and four Muzzle-loaded rifles.

The ammunition and explosives included 29 "5.56 mm", 80 "7.62 mm", 30 IEDs, 10 grenades, nine Pompi shells and two Lathode grenades.

These intelligence-based coordinated operations in the hill districts represent a significant achievement for the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/ Army and Central Security Forces in their ongoing efforts to restore normalcy, maintain public order, and ensure the safety and security of citizens and their property.

The Manipur Police has reiterated its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur.

People have been urged to cooperate with the Police and Security Forces, and to promptly report any suspicious activity or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.

Senior police officials remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens.