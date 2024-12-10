Security Forces Tighten Grip On Terror Networks In Kashmir, Crush Narco-Terror Ecosystem

By destroying the ecosystem of terrorists, security forces have tightened their grip on terrorism. Property worth seven crores belonging to terrorist supporters and drug dealers was confiscated within a month. Now, neither do Kashmiri youth choose the path of terror, nor do terrorists receive shelter and money. To crush the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are carrying out a massive crackdown and have intensified anti-terror and narco-terror operations in the Valley. In the last 40 days, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached property worth over 7 crores and destroyed poppy cultivation on over 800 kanals of land.

The anti-terror and anti-narco-terror operations in the Valley have helped in curbing active terrorism in the region. These operations have enabled security forces to break the backbone of the terror network active in Jammu and Kashmir. According to official data, only 16-17 local terrorists are active in the terror ranks, which is the lowest in the last four decades.

Security forces in the Kashmir region have tightened their grip on terror networks in the last one and a half months, attaching properties worth over 7 crores. The properties attached belong to active terrorists, their sympathizers, and drug peddlers. However, these operations have been ongoing for the last two years, and according to Jammu and Kashmir Police, property worth over 40 crores has been attached in this period, with around 2000 FIRs registered in the region.

V.K. Birdi, IGP Kashmir Zone, stated, "Regarding the narcotics problem that has arisen in recent times, Jammu and Kashmir Police have focused on it, and we have adopted a multipronged strategy. We wanted to handle the situation legally. In many districts, police identify hot spots and act on them, especially in areas where peddling is happening. Jammu and Kashmir Police have been relentlessly working on this. Around 2000 FIRs have been registered in the last two years, and around 300 people have been arrested in these cases. The NDPS Act is also used to keep the peddlers away. To act more effectively, we have adopted a wholesome approach, and we have attached properties under the NDPS Act.

Properties belonging to drug peddlers and others related to the narcotics trade have been attached. In the last two years, property worth around 40 crores has been attached. In the last two months alone, property worth seven crores has been attached. We have also destroyed illegal poppy cultivation on around 800 kanals of land."

Both narco-terrorism and terrorism are pushed by handlers across the border in Pakistan. Narco-terrorism is used to generate funds for terror organizations active in the Valley. Pakistan has been using drones to drop drugs near the Line of Control and International Border, and the money generated from selling these drugs is being funnelled into terror organizations. To further curb and control terror activities in the Valley, security forces have tightened their grip. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, local recruitment into terror outfits is at its lowest.

V.K. Birdi, IGP Kashmir Zone, added, "The police have been using the law to curb terrorism, and it has shown an impact on the ground. One factor is that people who were going to the wrong side of the fence and engaging in anti-national activities have stopped. In narco-terror cases, we are taking strict action to deter people from such activities. There has been a significant impact on the ground."

Defence experts have consistently said that to end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces must dismantle the terror ecosystem, including overground workers and their supporters, as well as those involved in narco-terrorism. After these operations, the people of the Valley have stopped providing shelter to terrorists and their sympathizers, fearing the actions taken against those harbouring and aiding terrorists. This, in turn, has helped the security forces curb terror activities in the Kashmir Valley.