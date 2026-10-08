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  • /Security forces unleash full-spectrum crackdown: Kulgam OGW arrests and Handwara arms cache deliver twin blows to terror network

Security forces unleash full-spectrum crackdown: Kulgam OGW arrests and Handwara arms cache deliver twin blows to terror network

Security forces intensified counter-terror operations across Kashmir, arresting five LeT associates in Kulgam and busting a terrorist hideout in Handwara while recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 08:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 08:57 PM IST
Security forces unleash full-spectrum crackdown: Kulgam OGW arrests and Handwara arms cache deliver twin blows to terror network

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Security forces unleash full-spectrum crackdown: Kulgam OGW arrests and Handwara arms cache deliver twin blows to terror network
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