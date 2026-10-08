/Security forces unleash full-spectrum crackdown: Kulgam OGW arrests and Handwara arms cache deliver twin blows to terror network

Joint security forces, spearheaded by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have intensified their crackdown from roads to forests and orchards following twin blows to terrorists over the past 24 hours. Massive searches have been launched to unearth hidden arms and ammunition, dismantle the Over Ground Worker (OGW) network, and cut off logistic support to active terrorists hiding in the forests of the Pir Panjal range and upper reaches so they can be flushed out.