/Security forces unleash full-spectrum crackdown: Kulgam OGW arrests and Handwara arms cache deliver twin blows to terror network

Joint security forces, spearheaded by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have intensified their crackdown from roads to forests and orchards following twin blows to terrorists over the past 24 hours. Massive searches have been launched to unearth hidden arms and ammunition, dismantle the Over Ground Worker (OGW) network, and cut off logistic support to active terrorists hiding in the forests of the Pir Panjal range and upper reaches so they can be flushed out.
Security forces have launched widespread search operations across Kashmir, with intensity particularly high in areas adjacent to the Pir Panjal hill range. Orchards lying beneath the hills are also being thoroughly swept and searched.
Kulgam Operation: OGW arrests and arms recovery
In a major breakthrough against terrorism in South Kashmir, the Kulgam Police—acting on credible intelligence inputs—conducted a joint operation alongside the 9 Rashtriya Rifles (9 RR) and the 18th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). They arrested five terrorist associates belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) at Khrewan Chadder in the Kulgam district.
A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, including:
02 pistols
03 magazines
40 rounds of 9mm ammunition
03 grenades
Police stated that the arrested individuals were in touch with active LeT terrorists hiding in the Pir Panjal hills and were providing them with logistical support. The arrested individuals have been identified as:
Tajamul Hussain Mir, son of Manzoor Ahmed Mir, resident of Gufbal
Rehmat Ali Naikoo, son of Ghulam Hassan Naikoo, resident of Khrewan
Tehrim Ahmed Bhat, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, resident of Khrewan
Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, resident of Khrewan Chadder
Kifiyat Ahmed Dar, son of Abdul Rasheed Dar, resident of Maltalhama, Kulgam
A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Kulgam, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of their network and links to active terrorist groups.
Handwara Operation: Terror hideout busted in NagdaNar forest
In another major operation, security forces achieved significant success in North Kashmir by busting a terrorist hideout in the dense forest area of NagdaNar in the Handwara region, recovering a large cache of arms and incriminating material.
The operation was carried out jointly by the SOG of Handwara Police, the 21 Rashtriya Rifles (21 RR) of the Indian Army, and the 92nd Battalion of the CRPF. According to police details, recoveries from the site include:
01 AK-47 rifle
03 grenades
857 rounds of AK ammunition
192 rounds of PIKA ammunition
08 AK magazines
01 silencer
83 pistol rounds
Other incriminating materials
Conclusion
Officials stated that these twin operations have dealt a major blow to the designs of terrorists and their support networks operating in the Kashmir region.
The simultaneous actions—the arrest of five terrorist associates with weapons in Kulgam and the busting of a well-stocked hideout in Handwara—demonstrate the sustained and intensified efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies to dismantle terrorist networks, neutralize overground workers, and eliminate hidden arms caches across the Valley. Officials reiterated that these coordinated anti-terror operations reflect a zero-tolerance approach and will continue until terrorism and its ecosystem are fully eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir.
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